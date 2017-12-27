Buy Photo Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, a York Republican, working for her constituents. Submitted/photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, is hosting a seminar in February designed to clear misconceptions about concealed carry laws.

The state Senate candidate will join attorney Matt Menges from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Eureka Volunteer Fire Co. on North Main Street in Stewartstown, according to a news release.

The seminar will go in depth about concealed carry laws in Pennsylvania, followed by a question-and-answer session.

“If you already have a concealed carry permit or are thinking of obtaining one, please consider attending this seminar,” Phillips-Hill said in the news release.

“There are misconceptions about concealed carry laws in Pennsylvania, and I’m hosting this event in an effort to lay out the facts for gun owners.”

The event is open to the public, but advanced registration is required due to limited seating.

Those interested in attending the Concealed Carry Seminar should call the 93rd Legislative District office at 717-428-9889 or 1-877-207-2272.

