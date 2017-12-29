. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 19-25.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Regular inspections:

Frank Theatres/Queensgate Stadium 13, 2067 Springwood Road, 14 violations

Action: Violations included ice scoops stored on carbonated beverage dispensing drainage rack; rusted shelving; ware washing sinks soiled; employee observed drying utensils with towel after cleaning; improper ware washing; no sign at hand wash sink reminding food employees to wash hands; glass cleaner stored on top of napkins; drink pitchers, pots and pans stored as clean are soiled; no single-use towels available at hand wash sink; and cleaner not properly labeled.

La Bendicion Grocery Store, 227 High St., Hanover, 17 violations

Action: Violations included person in charge not available at time of inspection; displayed fruit not protected from contamination; no available sanitizer test strips; food stored at improper temperature; several utensils observed with food residue; no procedures for employees to follow when responding to event involving vomit or fecal matter discharge; wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution; food not being date marked; no sign at hand wash sink reminding food employees to wash hands; food stored with no covering; plumbing system not maintained in good repair; food not properly labeled; and heavy static dust accumulation on ceiling vent.

New Emerald Garden, 564 Shrewsbury Commons Ave., Shrewsbury, 9 violations

Action: Violations included cardboard used as shelf covering; crispy noodles stored in wait staff area; bags of food in kitchen swarmed by drain flies; food held at improper temperature; ware washing equipment observed with build-up of filth and food residue; floor of wait staff prep area extremely soiled; and food equipment stored directly on floor.

Note: This is the second time this restaurant has been ruled out of compliance since December 2016.

IN COMPLIANCE

Other-than-regular inspections:

Follow-ups:

New Lucky Seven, 8 Dairyland Square, Red Lion

Sons of Sicily, 14645 Mount Airy Road, Shrewsbury

IN COMPLIANCE

Regular inspections:

Big Apple Bagels, 586 Shrewsbury Commons, Shrewsbury

Big Lots, 2140 White St.

Dillsburg American Legion, 301 Route 15 S., Dillsburg

Good 2 Go, 500 E. Main St., Dallastown

Rutter's, 463 W. Main St., Dallastown

Subway, 1781 W. Market St.

Wings to Go, 1590 Kenneth Road

Bill Batemans Express, 985 Far Hills Dr., New Freedom

Hickory Farms, 1155 Carlisle St., Hanover

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 21 W. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury

Weis Markets, 2065 Springwood Road

