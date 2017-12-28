LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Cherita Corbin and Luis Perez: of York City, Dec. 25, a son.

Annalina Vaira and Brandon Leta: of Windsor, Dec. 26, a daughter.

Laura (Kastelic) and Theodore Smith: of York, Dec. 26, a daughter.

Stephanie Hildebrand and Edgar Perez: of York, Dec. 26, a son.

Breelyn Strausbaugh: of York, Dec. 27, a son.

