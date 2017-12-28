CLOSE Mary Yeaple and her crew of volunteers prepare decorations and photo props for New Year's eve in Continental Square.

Pianist Peter Bottros performs July 7 at the Strand Theatre. (Photo: appellcenter.org)

York City hosts a Community Family Game Night, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The night features a variety of board games and chess as well as a meal. Youth and families will be able to take home a game from the event, and the York City Police Department is providing a bike to be given away. Free.

The biggest light show in York County ends Sunday at Christmas Magic: A Festival of Lights in Rocky Ridge County park. The annual extravaganza features a half-mile trail decked out with lights, animations, trains, entertainment and food, along with stops at enclosed, heated buildings. Times: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. through Sunday, Dec. 31. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, under 4 free, seniors 60+ $9. Information and weather closings: www.yorkcountypa.gov.

More: No shortage of 'magic' for Christmas light display

Check out the magic of the elaborate model train layout at the Miniature Railroad Club of York's Annual Holiday Open House, open through Jan. 14. The 2,400-square-foot layout takes freight and passenger trains over 1,200 feet of track through scenes from around Pennsylvania during the 1960s and '70s. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Address: 391 Wheatfield St. Donations accepted. Information: 717-434-4277 or www.mrrcy.org.

More: Miniature Railroad Club of York gets ready for the holidays

Welcome 2018 with New Year's Eve festivities through downtown York. A Kids Countdown will have family-friendly entertainment 5-8 p.m. at Central Market, and some market vendors will have food and drinks for sale. At 10 p.m,, a DJ dance party begins on Continental Square, ending with the White Rose drop at midnight and a fireworks display. Information: www.yorkcity.org.

More: York County towns prepare for eccentric New Year's celebrations

More: Light snow, freezing temperatures expected in York leading into New Year's Eve

Pianist Peter Bottros will lead a seven-piece orchestra for a Shine Concert New Year's Eve Celebration, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at First Assembly of God Church, 2270 Susquehanna Trail. Bottros will perform traditional holiday songs as well as other music in the style of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Tickets: $27.03. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2006958672925390/

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Logo #6 (Photo: The Rocky Horror Picture Show Of)

Ring in the New Year the traditional way, with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film screening includes a live shadow cast onstage and event grab bag, and the VIP package comes with a pre-show party, Champagne toast, costume contest and Virgin Ritual at 8 p.m. Tickets: general admission $25, VIP option $40. Information: appellcenter.org.

"Stomp" comes to the Strand Theatre Jan. 4. (Photo: www.appellcenter.org)

The international percussion show "Stomp" comes York Thursday, Jan. 4, with a high-energy performance using everything except traditional percussion instruments. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $43.88. Information: appellcenter.org.

Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2017/12/28/whats-happening-york-weekend/988039001/