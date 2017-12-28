CLOSE

Mary Yeaple and her crew of volunteers prepare decorations and photo props for New Year's eve in Continental Square.

York City hosts a Community Family Game Night, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Voni Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. The night features a variety of board games and chess as well as a meal. Youth and families will be able to take home a game from the event, and the York City Police Department is providing a bike to be given away. Free.

PHOTOS: Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park
From left, Mike Bortner, and his wife Jackie Bortner,
From left, Mike Bortner, and his wife Jackie Bortner, both of York City, walk with daughter-in-law Ana Bortner and grandchildren Emilia Bortner, 4, and Gabriel Bortner, 2, all of Mechanicsburg, during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Traci Barillas, right, of Conewago Township, walks
Traci Barillas, right, of Conewago Township, walks with her son Michael Barillas, 3, during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Scott Palcher, right, with American Design and Build,
Scott Palcher, right, with American Design and Build, talks about Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. American Design and Build is an event sponsor and is located in Hartford County, Maryland. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Sonny Trigilio, left, and Kim Trigilio, right, of York
Sonny Trigilio, left, and Kim Trigilio, right, of York Township, pose fro a selfie with their daughter 15-month-old Grace during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Clockwise, from left, Laken Kornucik, 1, is held by
Clockwise, from left, Laken Kornucik, 1, is held by her grandmother Karen Euculano, while her mother Laura Kornucik and brother Max Kornucik, 2, all of Manchester Township, look for the train to exit the tunnel during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
From left, Aaron Collins, Joseph Collins, 5, and Nicole
From left, Aaron Collins, Joseph Collins, 5, and Nicole Collins, all of Mount Wolf, pose for a selfie in a sleigh during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Avalyn Thompson, 3, left, and her brother Owen Thompson,
Avalyn Thompson, 3, left, and her brother Owen Thompson, 1, both of Wellsville, talk to Santa during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Jace Dunnick, 2, poses for a photo in the arms of his
Jace Dunnick, 2, poses for a photo in the arms of his grandfather John Lake Jr., both of Windsor Township, during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Connor Slenker, 4, of Trevose in Bucks County, follows
Connor Slenker, 4, of Trevose in Bucks County, follows a strand of lights while he leads his family out of Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Jace Dunnick, 2, looks at the lights with his grandfather
Jace Dunnick, 2, looks at the lights with his grandfather John Lake Jr., both of Windsor Township, during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Jackie Bortner, left, of York City, talks about the
Jackie Bortner, left, of York City, talks about the lights with grandaughter Emilia Bortner, 4, of Mechanicsburg during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Clockwise, from left, Laken Kornucik, 1, is held by
Clockwise, from left, Laken Kornucik, 1, is held by her grandmother Karen Euculano, while her mother Laura Kornucik and brother Max Kornucik, 2, all of Manchester Township, look for the train to exit the tunnel and Adam Petersen, 17, of Springettsbury Township looks on during Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury
Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    The biggest light show in York County ends Sunday at Christmas Magic: A Festival of Lights in Rocky Ridge County park. The annual extravaganza features a half-mile trail decked out with lights, animations, trains, entertainment and food, along with stops at enclosed, heated buildings. Times: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. through Sunday, Dec. 31. Admission: $10 adults, $5 children 4-12, under 4 free, seniors 60+ $9. Information and weather closings: www.yorkcountypa.gov.

    More: No shortage of 'magic' for Christmas light display

    PHOTOS: Miniature Railroad Club of York Open House
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Club president Norm Lawrence talks about the history
    Club president Norm Lawrence talks about the history of railroads in York during an open house at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. The club will be open to the public on weekends this holiday season. For more information go to: http://www.mrrcy.org/show. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York
    Open House at Miniature Railroad Club of York in York City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo  The York Dispatch
      Check out the magic of the elaborate model train layout at the Miniature Railroad Club of York's Annual Holiday Open House, open through Jan. 14. The 2,400-square-foot layout takes freight and passenger trains over 1,200 feet of track through scenes from around Pennsylvania during the 1960s and '70s. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Address: 391 Wheatfield St. Donations accepted. Information: 717-434-4277 or www.mrrcy.org.

      More: Miniature Railroad Club of York gets ready for the holidays

      PHOTOS: New Year's Eve prep in York City
      Special events coordinator Mary Yeaple and her crew
      Special events coordinator Mary Yeaple and her crew of volunteers work to prepare for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      Special events coordinator Mary Yeaple poses with one
      Special events coordinator Mary Yeaple poses with one of the photo props as she and her crew of volunteers work to prepare for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      Volunteers Angie Shirey, left, and Judy Vance work
      Volunteers Angie Shirey, left, and Judy Vance work to prepare photo props for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      2018 White roses are being used to decorate photo props
      2018 White roses are being used to decorate photo props for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      Volunteers Angie Shirey, left, and Judy Vance work
      Volunteers Angie Shirey, left, and Judy Vance work to prepare photo props for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      Volunteer Angie Shirey attaches white foam roses to
      Volunteer Angie Shirey attaches white foam roses to a large zero while preparing photo props for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      Judy Vance wraps a wreath in ribbon while preparing
      Judy Vance wraps a wreath in ribbon while preparing decorations for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
      Special events coordinator Mary Yeaple hangs a New
      Special events coordinator Mary Yeaple hangs a New Year's 2018 sign on a Buddy the Elf cut out for a social media photo as she and her crew of volunteers work to prepare for New Year's Eve in York City, Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo  The York Dispatch
        Welcome 2018 with New Year's Eve festivities through downtown York. A Kids Countdown will have family-friendly entertainment 5-8 p.m. at Central Market, and some market vendors will have food and drinks for sale. At 10 p.m,, a DJ dance party begins on Continental Square, ending with the White Rose drop at midnight and a fireworks display. Information: www.yorkcity.org.

        More: York County towns prepare for eccentric New Year's celebrations

        More: Light snow, freezing temperatures expected in York leading into New Year's Eve

        Pianist Peter Bottros will lead a seven-piece orchestra for a Shine Concert New Year's Eve Celebration, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at First Assembly of God Church, 2270 Susquehanna Trail. Bottros will perform traditional holiday songs as well as other music in the style of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Tickets: $27.03. Information: www.facebook.com/events/2006958672925390/ 

        Ring in the New Year the traditional way, with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St. The film screening includes a live shadow cast onstage and event grab bag, and the VIP package comes with a pre-show party, Champagne toast, costume contest and Virgin Ritual at 8 p.m. Tickets: general admission $25, VIP option $40. Information: appellcenter.org

         

        The international percussion show "Stomp" comes York Thursday, Jan. 4, with a high-energy performance using everything except traditional percussion instruments. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St. Tickets start at $43.88. Information: appellcenter.org.

         

         

        Read or Share this story: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2017/12/28/whats-happening-york-weekend/988039001/